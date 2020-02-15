NBA All-Star weekend has arrived! Here's what you need to know

(CNN)Looking to rebound from a long work week? Then check out this weekend's 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
The 69th annual event brings together the best players in the league for a series of exciting competitions and a showdown you won't want to miss.
Here's everything you need to know:
What is All-Star Weekend?
It's the one weekend a year when the best players in the NBA share the same court. The action started Friday night with a celebrity all-star game, which included rappers Common and Chance the Rapper, and the Rising Stars Game, which pitted 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against NBA counterparts from around the world. On Saturday there's a slam dunk competition, a three-point contest and a skills challenge. The actual All-Star Game is played Sunday night.
What's the skills challenge?
The All-Star events start with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday night.
In this event, two players compete simultaneously on the same obstacle course with the fastest player moving on to the next round. The competition starts with eight players.
The four players with the fastest time advance to the second round, where they compete in the same course.
And the same thing happens in the final round. The player who finishes with the fastest time is declared the winner of the event.
Participants:
• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
• Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers
• Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
• Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
• Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
• Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
What's the three-point contest?
Also on Saturday is the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest.
In this two-round contest, eight players shoot from five different spots on the three-point line.
Four spots have racks with four regular game balls worth one point each and one multi-colored "money ball" worth two points.
One rack will hold nothing but "money balls." Each player will decide where this rack will be placed for them.
This year, two new balls will be placed 6 feet behind the three-point line in what is called "The MTN DEW Zone." These balls will be worth three points each.
Each competitor has 70-seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as possible.
The three players with the highest score will move on to the final round. The player with the highest score is crowned the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest winner.
Participants:
• Davis Bertans, Washingto