NBA All-Star weekend has arrived! Here's what you need to know

(CNN) Looking to rebound from a long work week? Then check out this weekend's 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The 69th annual event brings together the best players in the league for a series of exciting competitions and a showdown you won't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is All-Star Weekend?

It's the one weekend a year when the best players in the NBA share the same court. The action started Friday night with a celebrity all-star game, which included rappers Common and Chance the Rapper, and the Rising Stars Game, which pitted 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against NBA counterparts from around the world. On Saturday there's a slam dunk competition, a three-point contest and a skills challenge. The actual All-Star Game is played Sunday night.

Team Giannis stands during pregame ceremonies before playing against Team LeBron at the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

