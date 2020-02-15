Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia to be in new gallery at the Basketball Hall of Fame

(CNN) Nav Bhatia hasn't missed a Toronto Raptors game ever since he started attending games in 1995.

Now, the Raptors superfan will be forever memorialized in the new gallery at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame , according to an announcement by Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo Friday during the start of NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

"Can't say this is a dream come true because this isn't something you dream about as a fan," Bhatia tweeted. "To be honoured into the @Hoophall as the first honouree into the Superfan Gallery. What an incredible day. Don't wake me up please. Thank you to the Hall and the @Raptors organization."

"For all you've done for the sport in Canada there is no one more deserving," the Raptors organization tweeted from their official Twitter.

The Hall of Fame will be opening the superfan gallery later this year, a spokesperson for the hall told CNN Saturday.

