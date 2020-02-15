The Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine just accepted 364 new students -- by mistake

(CNN) The Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine sent 364 letters of acceptance in error Thursday to students looking for admission.

"Soon after the emails were sent, a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn by email," according to a statement on the Minnesota-based school's website

About three hours after the admissions letter was sent in error, Admissions Dean Dr. J. Michael Bostwick told CNN, applicants were contacted by phone to let them know what had happened.

Bostwick said the school makes offers to just 46 students. Initial offers are always over the phone, Bostwick said.

"It's awful," he said. "We're still not clear how this happened and we're so upset for these folks."

