The daughter of former US diplomat John Negroponte is accused of stabbing a man to death

(CNN) The daughter of former United States diplomat John Negroponte has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, was arrested Thursday night at a home in Rockville, Maryland, after reports of a stabbing, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement

Officers found a man, 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, inside the home "suffering from what appeared to be a cutting wound," the statement said.

He was pronounced dead at the home, police said.

Detectives determined that Rasmussen and Negroponte were acquaintances and that they were involved in a disagreement while inside the home. the statement said. During the disagreement, Rasmussen was injured, police said.

