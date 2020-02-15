A Florida man attacked his daughter and her teen sister with a machete, police say

(CNN) A Florida man is in police custody after he attacked and severely injured his 10-year-old daughter and her teenage sister with a machete in South Florida on Friday morning, police said.

Dennis Reid, 47, cut the girls with a machete at a home in Lauderhill after arriving there earlier in the morning to care for them, Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago told CNN.

Police were called to the home around 10 a.m. when a frantic 911 caller said "there was an individual chopping up females," Santiago said separately to reporters at a news conference.

When officers arrived, Reid had fled, and police saw the girls had cuts to their upper extremities, including to the head and neck, Santiago told CNN.

The girls were taken to a hospital in serious condition, and they underwent surgery Friday afternoon, according to Santiago.

