Police took a 6-year-old girl to a mental health facility in Florida because she was 'out of control' at school

(CNN) A 6-year-old special needs girl in Florida was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility because she was "out of control" at school, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report.

Authorities were called to the Love Grove Elementary School last week after the girl, Nadia King, was "destroying school property, attacking staff, out of control, and running out of school," the report said.

After a clinical social worker at the school told the responding officers that Nadia was "a threat to herself and others," she was taken to the River Point Behavioral Health for a 48-hour psychiatric evaluation under Florida's Baker Act, the report states.

The Baker Act allows mental health facilities to hold a person for up to 72 hours for evaluation. A law enforcement officer, a mental health professional or a Circuit Court judge may involuntarily commit an individual under the act if they are thought to be mentally ill, are refusing a voluntary examination and are thought to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Nadia King

Between July 2017 and June 2018, there were 36,078 involuntary examinations initiated under the Baker Act for individuals under the age of 18 in Florida, according to a report from the state's Department of Children and Families.

