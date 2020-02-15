A dog was rescued after swallowing a bag of crack cocaine someone had thrown into his backyard

(CNN) A pitbull named Nipsey fell victim to his appetite when he ate a bag of crack cocaine that was thrown into his owner's backyard, Detroit police said.

Officers were executing a search warrant at a neighboring property on Wednesday when one of the suspects listed in the warrant threw a bag of crack cocaine over the fence, Detroit police spokesman Dan Donakowski told CNN. Nipsey was in the yard at the time.

Police heard Nipsey barking, Donakowski said, and when officers went to investigate, they discovered the bag of cocaine torn and chewed up. They immediately called the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) for assistance.

"When I came outside and saw him eating some dope from the house next door it kind of blew my mind," Clinton Majors, the dog's owner, said in a video shared online by MHS. "Definitely when you've got animals you really care for them."

After being alerted by the police department, humane society workers " rushed " to the property to pick up the dog and his owner.

