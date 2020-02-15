Denver mayor will veto legislation that would end the city's 30-year ban on pit bulls

(CNN) Denver's mayor announced he will veto an amendment which would overturn a 30-year ban on pit bulls in the city, saying he reached his decision after receiving "over 900 emails and a couple hundred phone calls."

"We cannot diminish the very real, very traumatic experiences of those who have reached out to me to share their stories," Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. "At the end of the day, I must ask whether passage of this ordinance would make our homes and neighborhoods safer or pose an increased risk to public safety?"

The legislation, which was passed by the Denver City Council Monday, proposed that pit bull owners be required to register with Denver Animal Protection (DAP) and get a "breed-restricted license." Licenses are already required for all cats and dogs in Denver.

Pit bull owners would have to adhere to a list of requirements, including pay an annual fee and notify DAP within eight hours if their dog bites or escapes and within 24 hours if the dog dies or the owner moves. It also limits the number of pit bulls to two per household.

Owners would be able to transition to a regular license if there have been no violations within 36 consecutive months, the city council said in a Twitter post.

For this week's Friday Mail, I want to address something that's been on many of your minds and mine too. I know you're awaiting my decision on whether I'll sign @DenCityCouncil's pit bull bill. pic.twitter.com/mKi0ZAAzSq — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 14, 2020

