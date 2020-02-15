A daughter wrote a message of hope in the snow for her mother who's battling cancer

(CNN) A snowfall in northern Ohio inspired a cancer patient's daughter to write a message to her mom in the fresh snow outside her hospital room.

Michele Schambach, 65, arrived at the Cleveland Clinic from Guatemala on Wednesday hoping for more advanced treatment for her aggressive brain cancer. This was her second time in the United States for treatment, after coming to the non-profit hospital for care in October.

Her daughter, Marie Schambach, a physician in Guatemala, told CNN she had never seen snow before, but decided that she could use it to lift her mom's spirits.

"I looked out the window and saw a big blank slate, and thought I could write something on it," she said.

Her daugher's message is easily seen from Michelle Schambach's room at the Cleveland Clinic.

Schambach walked by the space on her way back to her hotel on Thursday night and tried to dig out the words, but because it was still snowing, it wasn't working out.

