3 Chicago children accidentally shot in separate shootings, police say

(CNN) Three children 8 to 12 years old were accidentally shot in Chicago in two incidents, police said Saturday.

In the first case, a 7-year-old girl was handling a firearm in a residence on the city's West Side when it discharged shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police said. A bullet from the gun struck a boy, 11, in the neck.

He was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition, police said.

The girl is the boy's sister, CNN affiliate WLS TV reported. It was unclear if anyone else was home.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

Read More