3 Chicago children accidentally shot in separate shootings, police say

(CNN) Three children 8 to 12 years old were accidentally shot in Chicago in two incidents, police said Saturday.

In the first case, a 7-year-old girl was handling a firearm in a residence on the city's West Side when it discharged shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police said. A bullet from the gun struck a boy, 11, in the neck.

He was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition, police said.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

Read More