Nearly everything you thought you knew about George Washington is wrong

(CNN) Throughout American history, George Washington has been renowned for being first and much more: his boyhood moral rectitude, for example, and for his body parts -- real and fictional. Whether about his wooden teeth (fictional) or his sculpted thighs (true story), the narratives we learn and continue to tell about the man historian Joseph Ellis has called our "foundingest father" have left an existential imprint on the United States of America.

Alexis Coe

That imprint leaves us with an incomplete and often misleading picture, says historian Alexis Coe, whose new book, " You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington " is a myth-buster of a Presidents' Day weekend read. Coe -- author, podcaster and a consulting producer on Doris Kearns Goodwin's new three-part History Channel series about Washington -- is the first woman to write a book about America's first president in nearly half a century.

She serves the tea about George Washington in "You Never Forget Your First": he didn't have wooden teeth (he wore false teeth taken from slaves and forged from sculpted chunks of ivory from elephants, hippos and walruses), there was no cherry tree and he was a wigless ginger . We may never "forget our first," as Coe's witty title suggests, but we certainly aren't remembering him as he actually was. (She lingers over how obsessed previous biographers have been with Washington's athletic masculinity, his thighs in particular; the most famous ones describe them as "muscular," able to grip a horse's flanks "with ease" and "well-developed" -- an assessment that Coe writes seems evident from the portraiture of the age, even if the lingering historical attention seems overly lavish.)

If you're a lover or student of American history, you'll learn immediate bite-sized lessons from the book's first pages, replete with a ledger of "Lies We Believe About the Man Who Could Not Tell Them" and lists of Washington's favorite things: animals, frenemies and pettiest acts. Here's why that's brilliant: You already know he won the American Revolution, and if you've listened to or seen "Hamilton," you know he did it with no navy and an army that was outgunned and outmanned. But did you know that Washington was a honey-obsessed surrogate father of four who named one of his dogs Cornwallis and ended up estranged from nearly every other revolutionary boldfaced name? After reading Coe's book, you feel like you know him -- his family, his desires, how he failed and grew and became the man who is on our money and inextricable from our national identity.

When pressed to comment on her contribution to a male-dominated field, Coe -- who shouts out in her preface the transformative work done by Annette Gordon-Reed on Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings and by Erica Armstrong Dunbar on Washington's pursuit of Ona Judge, a runaway slave -- marveled: "It's never been a more exciting time to be a woman historian, but there's never been more work to do for women and people of color because those are the groups that have been left out of traditional narratives... It seems as if I'm picking a fight [with this book, but] I just want history to be grounded in primary sources. And I think that I don't view myself as personally disrupting the genre. I view myself as doing work that I know a lot of other women are doing."

