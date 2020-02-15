Nearly everything you thought you knew about George Washington is wrong

(CNN)Throughout American history, George Washington has been renowned for being first and much more: his boyhood moral rectitude, for example, and for his body parts -- real and fictional. Whether about his wooden teeth (fictional) or his sculpted thighs (true story), the narratives we learn and continue to tell about the man historian Joseph Ellis has called our "foundingest father" have left an existential imprint on the United States of America.
That imprint leaves us with an incomplete and often misleading picture, says historian Alexis Coe, whose new book, "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" is a myth-buster of a Presidents' Day weekend read. Coe -- author, podcaster and a consulting producer on Doris Kearns Goodwin's new three-part History Channel series about Washington -- is the first woman to write a book about America's first president in nearly half a century.
She serves the tea about George Washington in "You Never Forget Your First": he didn't have wooden teeth (he wore false teeth taken from slaves and forged from sculpted chunks of ivory from elephants, hippos and walruses), there was no cherry tree and he was a wigless ginger. We may never "forget our first," as Coe's witty title suggests, but we certainly aren't remembering him as he actually was. (She lingers over how obsessed previous biographers have been with Washington's athletic masculinity, his thighs in particular; the most famous ones describe them as "muscular," able to grip a horse's flanks "with ease" and "well-developed" -- an assessment that Coe writes seems evident from the portraiture of the age, even if the lingering historical attention seems overly lavish.)
If you're a lover or student of American history, you'll learn immediate bite-sized lessons from the book's first pages, replete with a ledger of "Lies We Believe About the Man Who Could Not Tell Them" and lists of Washington's favorite things: animals, frenemies and pettiest acts. Here's why that's brilliant: You already know he won the American Revolution, and if you've listened to or seen "Hamilton," you know he did it with no navy and an army that was outgunned and outmanned. But did you know that Washington was a honey-obsessed surrogate father of four who named one of his dogs Cornwallis and ended up estranged from nearly every other revolutionary boldfaced name? After reading Coe's book, you feel like you know him -- his family, his desires, how he failed and grew and became the man who is on our money and inextricable from our national identity.
When pressed to comment on her contribution to a male-dominated field, Coe -- who shouts out in her preface the transformative work done by Annette Gordon-Reed on Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings and by Erica Armstrong Dunbar on Washington's pursuit of Ona Judge, a runaway slave -- marveled: "It's never been a more exciting time to be a woman historian, but there's never been more work to do for women and people of color because those are the groups that have been left out of traditional narratives... It seems as if I'm picking a fight [with this book, but] I just want history to be grounded in primary sources. And I think that I don't view myself as personally disrupting the genre. I view myself as doing work that I know a lot of other women are doing."
The book's striking title began as a joke to her agent, Coe told me -- a way of riffing on the need to explain why, after all the many popular biographies of the man of Mount Vernon, Americans need another life of Washington to read. Joke or not, as audiences began to react to the title, Coe recalled, "I thought as much as I might come to regret this title, it's doing exactly what I want. It's telling people that this is a different biography that is fun and serious."
Coe succeeds in that quest admirably in "You Never Forget Your First" -- the humor, individuality and sexual playfulness of its title reflects the illuminating influence the 21st century can have on the early American republic -- revealing the simultaneous personal and political dimensions Coe believes the history of Washington's life deserves.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and flow.
CNN: What is the origin story for your book? Why did you want to be the one to write it?
Alexis Coe: If you had told me years ago that I would write a book on George Washington, I would have thought that was insane. But I love presidential biographies, and I read them all. I usually read a few on one person at a time, and I emerge with a great understanding of who the president was. With one exception: George Washington. When I read books about him, I didn't feel much closer to him.
I felt compelled to reassess what had been written on Washington. It's very much history that's been written for men, by men, about men. And it shows, from the portraits that are chosen, the titles, to the layout. So in the beginning I list all the diseases that he had, I list his nicknames, I list his frenemies, I list all the myths in a timeline so that people feel like they're ready to take on early America in a way they may never have tried before. Everything that's in there is meant to inform and delight, because history should be fun.
CNN: You close out the preface with a great line: "The outright fabrications may have stopped, but then mythmaking persists." Why is it so important to debunk particularly the most tenacious myths about not only all presidents, but particularly this president?
Coe: I really want readers to understand why it's significant that Washington was raised by a single mother, an