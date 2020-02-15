Save on a new mattress with these Presidents Day deals

Presidents Day is a time to recognize George Washington and all other U.S. commanders in chief, but for many, it also means a three-day weekend. And if you're in the market for a new mattress, it's time to say, "Hail to the sleep!"

We've rounded up some of the best Presidents Day mattress deals taking place now. From innovative smart technology and contouring memory foam to all-organic designs, you can, well, rest easy knowing you're in for a better night's sleep. Sweet dreams!

The long-time sleep experts are offering 10% off any order with a mattress until February 17, making it a great time to replace that lumpy number you've been lugging from home to home since college. Bonus: free shipping on all orders, plus a 100-night risk-free trial.

The highly rated queen-size Essential Mattress (starting at $356; originally $395; casper.com) comes with a zip-off upholstery-grade charcoal cover, making it extra durable and a memory foam transition layer. The brand's most popular style is the Casper Mattress (starting at $506; originally $595; casper.com). The company's original design uses zoned support for pressure relief no matter if you sleep on your side, stomach or back, and its breathable foam helps keep you cool. Prefer something more advanced? Casper's new Wave Mattress (starting at $1,186; originally $1,395) features 27 gel pods to support your body, heat-wicking materials for more air flow and a more responsive feel.

The women-led home brand from Walmart offers bedding, towels and, yep, mattresses. For Presidents Day weekend, take 15% off Allswell's hybrid designs that combine foam and coils, now through February 18.

The entry-level The Allswell (starting at $225.25, originally $265; allswellhome.com) comes with a quilted top panel, cooling memory foam and added edge support. The Luxe (starting at $335.75, originally $395; allswellhome.com) adds cooling gel swirl foam and edge support on four sides. And The Supreme (starting at $616.25, originally $725; allswellhome.com) features a Euro top, reinforced edge support, a temperature-regulating foam layer and handles.

Get a free accessory (up to $300; choose from a sheet set, gravity blanket, sleep fitness kit or glasses) when you purchase The Pod mattress from this high-tech company through Feb. 17.

The Pod ($2,495; eightsleep.com) is a smart foam mattress that allows you to control temperature and see sleep metrics via a free app. Do you run hot while your partner runs cold? Each side can be temp-controlled, and you can also schedule on and off times. The metrics are also individualized, with tracking on each side for sleep stages, time, tossing and turning, heart rate and more.

Step up your sleep game with a new mattress from Helix, which is offering three Presidents Day sales. Spend $1,750 and get $200 off, plus two free Dream pillows with code PRES200. Spend $1,250 and get $150 off, plus two free Dream pillows with code PRES150. Or get $100 off any mattress, plus two free Dream pillows with code PRES100. Not sure which mattress to choose? Take Helix's sleep quiz.

Midnight (starting at $500; originally $600; helixsleep.com), the company's most popular design, would be a favorite of Golidlocks: Not too soft, not too firm, just right. Side-sleepers will also love this model, since it offers added support for those who toss and turn. The Helix Moonlight Luxe (starting at $895; originally $995; helixsleep.com) is a top pick for back and stomach sleepers. With zoned lumbar support, a quilted pillow top and increased airflow, it's designed to contour to your body.

Purple is getting in on the Presidents Day craze. For a limited time, the mattress brand wants to revamp your entire bed with savings of up to $150 on a mattress and up to $200 off one of the brand's convenient Sleep Bundles.

Purple mattresses utilize the Purple Grid, which adapts to the body and provides support for your back's natural shape. Plus, the open air channels neutralize body heat so feeling too hot during the night is a thing of the past. For this sale, Purple is taking $150 off the Purple Hybrid Premier (starting at $1749, originally $1899; purple.com), $125 off Purple Hybrid (starting at $1174, originally $1299; purple.com) and $100 off The Purple Mattress (starting at $599, originally $649; purple.com). In terms of bundles, $200 off two Harmony pillows, sheets and a mattress protector; $150 off one Harmony pillow, sheets and a mattress protector; or $150 off two Plush pillows, sheets and a mattress protector.

Leesa's mattresses feature a responsive, cooling foam top layer that relieve pressure on your body, no matter which way you like to lay. Shop the brand's Presidents Day event for up to $400 off any mattress and 20% off bedding.

Choose between the Leesa Legend Mattress (starting at $1599, originally $1999; leesa.com), the most advanced of Leesa's offerings; the Leesa Hybrid Mattress (starting at $699, originally $999; leesa.com) with enhanced support for back and side sleepers; and the Leesa Original Mattress (starting at $399, originally $599; leesa.com) made from premium foam to suit all sleepers. Plus, treat yourself to discounted accessories including adjustable bases, pillows, duvets and more.

Go green — and save some green — this Presidents Day sale with an eco-friendly mattress from Avocado. Through Feb. 24, save $200 on all mattresses with the code FLAG200. And verified military members, teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters can take an additional $50 off.

The brand's top-rated Green mattress ($759, originally $959; avocadogreenmattress.com) features organic latex, wool and cotton, and up to 1,414 support coils. The PETA-approved Vegan mattress ($759, originally $959; avocadogreenmattress.com) swaps the wool with 100% USDA organic-certified cotton batting. And both feature pretty hand-tufted rosettes made using white organic cotton that improve durability.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication