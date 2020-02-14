Valentine's Day's dark and twisted origin story

(CNN) Well, it's Valentine's Day. Did you bring enough sweethearts for everyone in class?

Love it or hate it, the holiday has come a long way.

From goat skin and fertility to 16th century greeting cards, here's a quick spin through several theories on the origins of the holiday dedicated to love, love, love.

The festival of Lupercalia

The ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia has been one of the earliest records of the term Valentine's Day. But the holiday isn't what you would imagine.

