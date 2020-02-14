NASA missions could uncover secrets on Venus, Io and Triton

Cool unmanned space missions
This is an artist's concept of the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will investigate Jupiter's icy moon.
This illustration shows NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander approaching a site on Saturn's exotic moon, Titan. Taking advantage of Titan's dense atmosphere and low gravity, Dragonfly will explore dozens of locations across the icy world, sampling and measuring the compositions of Titan's organic surface materials to characterize the habitability of Titan's environment and investigate the progression of prebiotic chemistry.