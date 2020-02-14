He's been gone for eight years, but he still gets his wife flowers every Valentine's Day

(CNN) A Kentucky man passed away in 2012, but before he did, he made sure that his wife would always know just how much he loved her.

For over eight years, Rich Cox has had a flower arrangement delivered to his wife for her birthday and Valentine's Day, which are a day apart.

When Tracey got the first flower delivery, a year after Rich had passed, she said she was in shock over what her husband had arranged for her.

Rich's first Valentine's Day flower delivery surprised Tracey in 2013.

"It was really emotional," Tracey told CNN on Friday. "It was sad, but also happy at the same time because I just knew he'd always be with me."

But the flower deliveries didn't stop after 2013. They continued every year after, each with a new note attached to the bouquet.

This year's delivery said, "Happy Birthday and Valentine's Day. Love Rich."

