3 Connecticut high school girls are suing over a policy that allows trans athletes to compete in girls' sports

(CNN) Three Connecticut high school girls, represented by their mothers, have filed a lawsuit over a policy which allows transgender athletes to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and their mothers claim in their lawsuit the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's (CIAC) policy is a violation of the Title IX act -- which bars discrimination on the basis of sex.

The policy, they say in the suit, results in "boys displacing girls in competitive track events in Connecticut."

CIAC said in a statement after the lawsuit that the policy was implemented in 2013 and is compliant with both state and federal law.

In a statement earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union said it would seek to join the lawsuit to defend the interests of transgender student athletes.

