FC Cincinnati coach is under investigation by MLS for 'extremely inappropriate comments'

(CNN) FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans is stepping away from the club as Major League Soccer investigates allegations that he made "extremely inappropriate comments."

Jans was hired by FC Cincinnati in August of last year, and he previously coached teams in the Dutch and Belgian leagues. He is from the Netherlands.

"When club leadership was made aware of the allegation, we were very surprised as building a caring and committed culture has been a focus of Ron's leadership," FC Cincinnati said in a statement.

"We want to fully understand the nature of the incident and allow for an environment for our players to speak freely to any locker room issues. Therefore, while both the Club and Major League Soccer work together, Ron will step away from the team during the investigation."

FC Cincinnati said the team would have no further comment until the conclusion of the investigation.