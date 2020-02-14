The world may never know who won a $202 million lottery jackpot. That's probably a good thing

(CNN) $202 million is more money that most of us can even fathom. But one lucky lottery winner from New Jersey may be able to relish all that money in secret — thanks to a new law that went into effect just last month.

Tuesday's drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket sold at a Quick Stop Food Store in Edison, according to the New Jersey Lottery

The ticket matched all six numbers of 4, 6, 32, 52, 64 and the gold Mega Ball of 6.

The $202 million jackpot has a cash value of $142.2 million.

We may never find out the identity of the mega-millionaire, however.

