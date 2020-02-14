A Florida high school is on lockdown because of a 'social media threat,' school says

By Dakin Andone and Tina Burnside, CNN

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Fri February 14, 2020

Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was put on lockdown Friday morning because of a threat on social media, the school said.
(CNN)Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was put on lockdown Friday morning as authorities investigate a social media threat, the school said in a statement on Twitter.

"Please be aware that Lake Brantley High School is currently on a Code Red Lock down as law enforcement investigates a social media threat that has been circulating this morning," the statement said.
The Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are both on the scene, it said."The school will remain on lock down until further notice."
Altamonte Springs is about 11 miles north of Orlando.
    Friday's lockdown at the Altamonte Springs high school comes on the 2-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives.

    CNN's Konstantin Toropin and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.