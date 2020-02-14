A Florida high school is on lockdown because of a 'social media threat,' school says

(CNN) Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was put on lockdown Friday morning as authorities investigate a social media threat, the school said in a statement on Twitter.

"Please be aware that Lake Brantley High School is currently on a Code Red Lock down as law enforcement investigates a social media threat that has been circulating this morning," the statement said.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are both on the scene, it said."The school will remain on lock down until further notice."

Altamonte Springs is about 11 miles north of Orlando.