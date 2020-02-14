Iowa lawmakers introduced a right-to-die bill. Nine other states already have similar laws

(CNN) Some Iowa state lawmakers want terminally ill adults in their state to have the right to end their own life.

Under the proposed legislation, an adult deemed terminally ill by physicians would have the right to request medication that they would administer themselves to end their life.

The patient would have to make two oral requests at least 15 days apart, along with a written request to a physician. They would then have to wait 48 hours after submitting the written request before a physician can write the prescription.

Physicians would have to ensure that the patient is an Iowa resident who is capable of making sound decisions of their own accord. Physicians would not be able to administer lethal injection, mercy killing or active euthanasia, and patients would have the right to rescind their request at any time.