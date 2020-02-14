The FBI tweets a Valentine's Day poem trying to find stolen art

(CNN) The FBI didn't have a Valentine this year, but the bureau's Art Crime Team did whip out a poem and some word play for its weekly #FindArtFriday hashtag.

"Happy #ValentinesDay from the #FBI! We don't need chocolates or flowers, but we do need your help finding stolen artwork. If you see a masterpiece you recognize, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov ," the bureau tweeted.

Roses are red; violets are blue. Help the #FBI find a painting; here is a clue: Johan Laurents Jensen's "Still Life of Roses in a Basket on a Table" is an oil painting that measures 15 1/2 inches by 18 inches. #FindArtFriday pic.twitter.com/U2Wl7VYgLQ — FBI (@FBI) February 14, 2020

"Roses are red; violets are blue. Help the #FBI find a painting; here is a clue: Johan Laurents Jensen's "Still Life of Roses in a Basket on a Table" is an oil painting that measures 15 1/2 inches by 18 inches"

The bureau had a thread full of stolen artworks, which obviously broke the hearts of the investigating agents.

This one is a heartbreaker... Help the #FBI find the "Heart and Seven Swords," made from silver during the 20th century. It is 11 1/2 centimeters by 19 1/5 centimeters. Submit tips to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. #ValentinesDay #FindArtFriday pic.twitter.com/uUMCU3GWa9 — FBI (@FBI) February 14, 2020

And, of course the bureau was looking for a jewelry bedazzled card case on Valentine's Day.

Read More