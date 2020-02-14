New DNA evidence links Donald Lee Moore, a man named in the 'Serial' podcast, to a 1996 killing

(CNN) Nearly 24 years after the death of 23-year-old Shawn Marie Neal, police in South Carolina say they have identified the man who killed her using newly discovered DNA evidence.

Ronald Lee Moore, a suspected serial burglar from Baltimore County, Maryland, has been identified as Neal's killer, according to the North Myrtle Beach police. Moore committed suicide while incarcerated in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, in 2008.

Moore was named as a possible suspect in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore, one of the cases which became a topic during the first season of the popular crime podcast "Serial." However, DNA from evidence of the Lee case did not match Moore's.

Neal was reported missing by her boyfriend in June 1996 after she had left to meet a man named Don Gibson, but never returned home. When police conducted a welfare check at a North Myrtle Beach condo, Neal was found strangled to death, according to the official police report.

Shawn Marie Neal

Police later concluded that Don Gibson was a fake name. A search of the area found several items from the crime scene located in a nearby dumpster. But after failing to identify any suspects or leads in Neal's death, the case went cold and the investigation became inactive.

