London (CNN) A new mother has thanked emergency services for their help as she gave birth to a baby in a car on the side of a busy highway.

On November 1, Jayne Rowland and her partner, Joshua Mogg, were driving along the M5 highway to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, southwest England. Rowland, who was 40 weeks pregnant, was due to be induced in the hospital that morning.

But as they drove along the highway, Rowland's discomfort turned to pain, and the couple decided to call the emergency services.

"She's in labor, I think she's almost about to pop," Mogg told the operator in a recording of the call released by South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. "I'm in the roadworks at 50 miles an hour," he told the call handler.

'Mum Thanks Ambulance Service After Birth on M5: Father Delivers Baby' via @ambulance_today https://t.co/nugLt0UFkz ... pic.twitter.com/DZLBCpYR3B — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) February 14, 2020

Operator Jonathan Leaton told Mogg to slow down, put on his hazard lights and pull over, instructing Mogg not to try to stop the birth.

Read More