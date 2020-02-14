(CNN) St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who needed a defibrillator to be revived after suffering a cardiac episode on the team bench during a game, has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure, his team says.

Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Friday the procedure took place at University of California-Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim, California.

Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis once he is released by the UCI Cardiology Department. When he is back in Missouri, the 36-year-old two-time All-Star will be monitored by Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

The Blues say they will provide an update on Bouwmeester's status early next week.

On Tuesday during the Blues' game against the Ducks in Anaheim, medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive Bouwmeester after the cardiac difficulty, which left him unresponsive on the team bench.

