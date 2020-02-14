This isn't America say French politicians, after candidate quits in sex scandal

(CNN) The French do not care about the extramarital affairs of their politicians; but they do care about being told that they should.

That was on display Friday when President Emmanuel Macron 's candidate for Paris mayor pulled out of the race after it was alleged he sent explicit content to a woman who is not his wife.

While withdrawing his candidacy on Friday, Benjamin Griveaux said he and his family have endured "defamatory statements, lies, rumors, anonymous attacks, the disclosure of private conversations that were stolen and death threats" for over a year.

"Yesterday a new stage has been reached: a website, and social networks relayed vile attacks on my private life," he said in a televised statement. "My family does not deserve this." Griveaux did not deny that he had sent the explicit videos.

His resignation enraged many in France -- including his political rivals -- who decried what they feared was an assault on France's liberal attitude to sex.

Read More