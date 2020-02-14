The best styles to shop from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Nordstrom's here to brighten up your dreary winter days with deals galore on some of the most coveted brands and designers. The Winter Sale is seeing up to 40% off favorites for men, women, kids and home from Madewell, Eileen Fisher, Bonobos, Nike, Cole Haan and more more.

These discounts will last through February 23, but as with all Nordstrom sales, the best items are likely to start selling out ASAP. So check out our top picks from this blowout and finish out winter with savings on some of the best styles of the season.

Madewell 9-Inch Button Ankle Skinny Jeans ($81, originally $135; nordstrom.com)

Madewell is revered for its top-notch denim, and this classic black-wash pair is certainly one reason why. From its trendy button fly to chic raw hem, you'll feel both held in and supremely lengthened in these jeans.

____________________________________________________________________________

Quay x Chrissy Teigen Sweet Dreams 51mm Square Sunglasses ($39, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

The multitalented Chrissy Teigen is now lending her style know-how to sunglasses. Pick up this pair of shades she created in conjunction with Quay influenced by the brand's classic Odin frames.

____________________________________________________________________________

ASTR Lace Midi Dress ($53.40, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

Dress up this dress with a pair of heels (it's a perfect choice for any upcoming spring weddings) or dress it down with a denim jacket. You'll no doubt get plenty of use out of this airy frock once the weather turns warmer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Topshop Supersoft Wide Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater ($37.50, originally $75; nordstrom.com)

This slouchy, drop-shoulder turtleneck from Topshop will keep you cozy until spring arrives.

____________________________________________________________________________

Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings ($38.98, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Zella leggings are some of our favorites when it comes to comfort, quality and price point. This high-rise pair has a little something extra with a metallic floral print, along with helpful features like a hidden waistband pocket.

____________________________________________________________________________

Free People Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf ($28.80, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

It's not quite spring yet, so add this chunky blanket scarf to your collection. It's extra long fringe and ribbed knit style will block out any cold winter air.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Treat your feet to luxe shearling with these low suede booties from Ugg. Details like whipstitching at the ankle and a moc toe make this pair stand out.

____________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Metropolis III Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka ($202.30, originally $289; nordstom.com)

Now's the time to pick up a new parka. This deep red option from The North Face features goose down fill and expertly repels water to keep you cozy in rain and snow.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings ($41.40, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

Trade in your plain black leggings for this marked-down pair of high-waisted, faux leather ones, which add an edge to any outfit.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker ($100.49, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

This ultra lightweight sneaker provides extra Air Max cushioning in the heel, along with a springy sole and stretchy sock-like upper to keep you comfortable during long-distance runs and gym sessions alike.

____________________________________________________________________________

MARC JACOBS The Editor 29 Leather Crossbody Bag ($254.98, originally $425; nordstrom.com)

Bag a designer purse from Marc Jacobs for 40% off. This compact beige style features an optional crossbody strap, structured silhouette and organized interior to make toting the essentials a breeze.

Adidas NMD R1 Sneaker ($64.98-$87.10; originally $130; nordstrom.com)

Go monochrome in either grey or navy with this pair of Adidas Originals, featuring a mesh, stretch upper, major cushioning and reflective details.

____________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket ($58.80, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

A classic denim jacket belongs in every guy's closet. This iconic Levi's style offers all the versatility and cool factor that's desired in such a wardrobe staple.

____________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Donegal Cable Knit Fisherman Sweater ($76.80, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Fisherman sweaters are all the rage thanks to cinematic sensation "Knives Out." Get in on the trend with this cozy cable crewneck from Madewell.

____________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Balham 500 Fill Power Down Jacket ($209.30, originally $299; nordstrom.com)

Stormy blasts don't stand a chance against this durable, two-toned down jacket. Notable features include an adjustable hood, hook-and-loop cuffs, an internal secure-zip storage pocket and 120 g Heatseeker Eco 50% post-consumer recycled polyester insulation.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cole Haan 'ZeroGrand' Wingtip Oxford ($119.90, originally $190; nordstrom.com)

Cole Haan has mastered the wingtip style, and now you can score a pair of your own for less. This suede pair comes in an attractive charcoal hue and boasts a flexible sport sole for added cool factor.

____________________________________________________________________________

Zella Jogger Sweatpants ($29.40, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

The ultimate weekend pant, joggers are at the intersection of comfort and warmth. Wear this versatile pair from Zella to the gym or around town.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Harkley Lace-Up Boot ($106.90, originally $159.95; nordstrom.com)

You wouldn't know they're Uggs at first glance, but these lace-up boots from the brand offer all the comfort and luxury of shearling-lined footwear thanks to an UGGpure lining.

____________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs ($41.65, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

This pack of supportive stretch-nylon boxer briefs offer all-day comfort along with the brand's signature logo waist.

____________________________________________________________________________

Herschel Supply Co Little America Backpack ($99.94; nordstrom.com)

Perfect for the commute or a weekend away, this sturdy backpack from Herschel Supply Co. features a padded compartment to fit a 15-inch laptop, a toggle drawcord closure and an exterior flap pocket for easy access to essentials.

____________________________________________________________________________

Patagonia 'Bivy' Reversible Down Fill Vest ($132.30, originally $189; nordstom.com)

This color-blocked, down-filled vest from Patagonia is reversible. Wear it on its own as spring approaches or as an additional layer on colder days.

____________________________________________________________________________

AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans ($144.05, originally $215; nordstrom.com)

This dark-wash, straight-leg style crafted from super soft denim is meant to flatter any guy.

Nordstrom 2-Piece Chevron 29-Inch & 20-Inch Spinner Luggage Set ($149.49, originally $299; nordstrom.com)

This hard-shell luggage set is durable enough to protect your belongings, plus it comes in a mesmerizing Midnight Mauve shade that you'll want to show off even outside the airport.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anthropologie Home Capri Blue Scented Jar Candle ($17.98, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

This pumpkin-scented soy wax candle is a piece of decor in and of itself with a shining metal lid and vintage-looking amber glass jar.

____________________________________________________________________________

The White Company Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel ($25.60, $32; nordstrom.com)

This towel is made from 700 gsm twisted Egyptian cotton for maximum softness and absorption after baths and showers.

____________________________________________________________________________

Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Throw Blanket ($49.49, $99; nordstrom.com)

This chunky, olive throw adds a touch of texture to your home. Not to mention, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth when you buy Treasure & Bond.

____________________________________________________________________________

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($165.90, originally $250; nordstrom.com)

Take your tunes with you via this wireless compact speaker, featuring multidirectional sound, three class-D amplifiers, subwoofer and tweeters. Plus, you can listen for 20-plus hours before charging up again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Vahdam Teas Turmeric Tea Tales Set of Six Loose Leaf Teas ($29.99, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com)

Gift this set of flavorful turmeric teas to someone special, or enjoy the blends yourself while you wait for spring to arrive.

____________________________________________________________________________

Le Crueset Signature Handle Enamel 11 3/4 Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($205, originally $250; nordstrom.com)

This cast-iron skillet comes in four bright hues that will add a pop of color to your kitchen and an essential tool to your cooking arsenal.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.