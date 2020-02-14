Save big on this 86-inch 4K Ultra HD LG ThinQ TV

The trend with TVs is clearly that bigger, with enhanced resolution, is better. And right now you can save thousands of bucks on an 86-inch LG AI ThinQ 4K TV. You can score it for $2,149.99, and LG's original MSRP was $4,299.95 — so you're getting a tremendous screen at a tremendous value.

This 86-inch screen measures in at 85.6 inches diagonally and delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Active HDR and wide color gamut. The visual experience is powered by LG's a7 Intelligent Processor. It delivers a vibrant picture, with deep contrast that can be adjusted on the fly by the processor. Plus it will handle upscaling 720p and 1080p content to 4K quality. It maxes out at a 3840X2160 resolution, and you can expect no dropped frames with a 120Hz refresh rate that can bump up to 240hz at times.

In terms of the view, you'll get solid viewing angles with minimal bezels around the screen. It comes with a stand or can be wall-mounted.

You'll have plenty of connectivity, with 4 HDMI ports and built-in streaming connectivity via webOS. This means you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, Spotify, HBO and many others.

You can control the TV with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can just tell it to turn on or adjust the volume. You can even cast eligible content from a phone or tablet to the big screen with Google Cast. Plus compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are coming soon.

Simply put, you're getting big value when you score this 86-inch LG AI ThinQ 4K TV for $2,149.99.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.