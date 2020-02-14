Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is now available for $1,380

We're only three days out from Samsung's Unpacked event and the second foldable from the tech giant is available. The $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip is available, as of 12:01 a.m. EST Feb. 14.

Finding one might be difficult, but Samsung is doing its best to make this phone available in limited quantities. You can order directly from Samsung and be eligible to trade in a device to make it more affordable or finance one. Samsung will give up to $440 in credit.

Additionally, AT&T, BestBuy and Sprint will offer the Z Flip. In the U.S., you'll be limited to a color choice of Mirror Black or Mirror Purple. I'd go for the latter since that splash of color can certainly spice up your life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ($1,380; samsung.com, att.com, bestbuy.com or sprint.com)

And since shipping times can slip, Samsung.com has a store locator to help you find a Z Flip in your area. Keep in mind that Samsung is saying quantities are limited, so don't be discouraged. One option: Order online to ensure your spot in line.

You can see our full hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip here, as well as deep dive on the device here, but here's the TLDR: The Galaxy Z Flip features a vertical folding design that's basically a flip phone for 2020.

On the outside, you'll find a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display in the bottom left corner. This is used for the time, date, notifications and even a viewfinder for selfies. On the right side, you'll find a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Opening the Z Flip will lead you to the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display that's made from an ultra thin glass. It uses a similar hinge to the original Galaxy Fold that has three main modes: folded, unfolded and halfway that leaves the bottom portion flat on a surface and the top facing you. There's also an extra layer of protective fibers to stop lint and other debris from getting inside. At the top of the main display is a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Powering the Z Flip is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GBs of RAM. It runs Android 10 with the Samsung One UI on top, comes with 256GB of internal storage and features a 3,300mAh battery.

It's spec'ed out well and clearly has the razr beat on paper. We'll be putting it through its paces for a full review, but in the meantime, head to Samsung.com if you'd like to order the Galaxy Z Flip. You can even pair it with the new GalaxyBuds+, which also launch today for $149.99.

And yes, you can charge those on the back, thanks to Wireless PowerShare.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.