Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are now available for $149.99

Samsung is finishing off its busy week with the release of the Galaxy Buds+, which are available to order.

The wireless earbuds are available directly from Samsung with the color options of white, Cosmic Black or Cloud Blue.

The $149.99 Buds+ are also available for $25/month with no interest through Samsung Financing as long as they are paid off within six months. Samsung also offers free shipping on all orders.

The Buds+ will be available in retail stores on March 6, the same day that the much-anticipated Galaxy S20 phones become available. You'll be able to preorder the S20, S20+ and S20 Ulta on Feb. 21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($149.99; samsung.com)

You can check out our feature on the Galaxy Buds+, but the gist of it is that the Buds+ are a significant upgrade from their predecessors.

The Buds+ boast an astonishing 22-hour battery life (case and buds) and only three minutes of charge time will give you 60 minutes of playtime. The Buds+ case can also be charged wirelessly, using your Galaxy phone as a charging pad.

The earbuds are touch-capable, providing you with one-touch access to Spotify. The Buds+ also have an additional microphone and speaker in comparison to the original Buds.

Don't be discouraged if you have an iPhone. The Buds+ are compatible with iOS devices in addition to Androids, making them a worthy Airpods competitor, at a cheaper price point.

Stay tuned for more Buds+ content from CNN Underscored, but in the meantime, head to Samsung.com to order your own pair.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.