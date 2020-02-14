Pick up great accessories to go with your Samsung Galaxy S20 or S20+

It's hard not to geek out about the release of Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. One of the most anticipated features is, of course, 5G capability, a development for which carriers are finally prepared. But Samsung is also pushing boundaries with its HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and 64-megapixel telephoto lens, featuring up to 3X optical zoom and up to 30X digital zoom.

If any of those features excite you, you can read more about them in our hands-on look. But what should also excite you are all of the potential accessories to pair with your new S20 or S20+. From phone cases to battery packs, there are plenty to choose from out there, and we've highlighted a few that are sure to streamline your experience:

Gear4

When it comes to cases, Gear4 has a huge inventory that even expands to tablets and smart watches, and its options for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are particularly vibrant.

The Hackney 5G Case has been explicitly engineered for optimal 5G connection. The signal sparing technology utilizes patented Signal Plus Technology, and despite being incredibly thin, it's incredibly durable for its width, rated for drops of 13 feet. Plus, the packaging is constructed from fully recyclable materials, and Gear4's cases are made with some reused and recycled materials. The Hackney 5G Case is available now for $49.99 on zagg.com.

In addition to this case are others designed for Samsung's line of S20 phones.

One such case is the Wembley, which provides enhanced corner protection, as well as a 10-foot drop rating for a more affordable $29.99. And for $49.99, there's the Oxford Eco, a folio case that provides space for cards, as well as an integrated stand and 13-foot drop protection. Not to mention, the eco-friendly screen cover is made from approximately two recycled water bottles.

Here are the rest of the Galaxy S20 cases:

Gear4 didn't just stop at cases, though. The InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+ and InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ screen protectors feature the latest tech to keep both you and your phone safe.

The Ultra VisionGuard+ has built-in Eyesafe, which guards against high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. Both screen protectors feature anti-microbial technology, which kills 99.99% of surface germs. The glass-like clarity and feel aren't just for show, either. These screen protectors provide shatter protection and utilize nanotechnology that can close up minor scratches and dings.

The InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+ goes for $44.99 , while UltraClear+ is $29.99. They are available for both the S20 and S20+ on zagg.com.

Satechi

Satechi's excellent tech is often focused on Apple. But there are also plenty of options for Samsung users.

One such option is the Qi-Certified wireless charger. This sleek aluminum charging pad is capable of charging speeds up to 1.4 times faster than standard pads. It works wonders for a multitude of phone types, including the previous-gen S10 and S10+. The only stipulation with Samsung is that you may have to use QC 2.0 or Samsung's included cable and adapter to take advantage of fast charging, but that shouldn't present a problem for those who buy the new phones.

Satechi's slim charging pad is available for $34.99 on its website or $29.99 on amazon.com.

Anker

Anker puts the power in powerful, so consider pairing your S20 or S20+ with one of its portable batteries.

The PowerCore 10000 PD Redux is ultra-compact and easily fits into a pocket or bag. Yet it contains a lot of juice — enough to fully charge an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10 more than twice. It'll do it fast, too, thanks to its PowerIQ technology in the USB-A port and the fast-charging capabilities of the USB-C port. You can even charge two devices simultaneously. On top of all that, the matte black shell and blue LED indicator lights make it an attractive option.

Anker's PowerCore 10000 PD Redux is available for $45.99 on its website or on amazon.com.

More power-related products from Anker include the Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C cables, perfect for charging your S20 or S20+. The double-braided nylon exterior and durable connectors make these some of the toughest cables around. You'll even get a carrying pouch, so you can easily take the cable on the go. The cables come in gray, red and white, and span a variety of lengths, from 1 to 10 feet.

The Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C Cable starts at $6.99 on amazon.com.

Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung fans out there are going to want to pick up a pair of Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds+.

Not only will they match the phone, but more importantly, you'll get great sound out of them if they're anything like the previous Galaxy Buds. What they improve upon, among other things, is battery life. Along with the charging case, the Buds+ add up to 22 hours of listening. This is a significant improvement over the previous gen's 12.5 hours measured in our review. What's equally appealing, however, is the fact that a three-minute charge at low battery will provide a whole hour of listening.

The Galaxy Buds+ will be available on Samsung's website on Feb. 14.

PopSocket

For many of us, a phone is not complete without a PopSocket. As such, we'd be remiss not to mention a few designs, like The Child Cup. This $15 PopGrip design prominently displays Baby Yoda holding a wooden cup in his adorable little hands. For something a little more glamorous, try the Sparkle Black PopGrip, featuring black glitter paper with a dash of pink, purple and yellow. After all, PopGrips are swappable, so you don't have to limit yourself to just one.

If you're after utility, PopSockets has an expansive collection of wallets to stick to the back of your phone, aptly named the PopWallet and PopWallet+. These start at $25, and feature solid colors and designs, like this one with a design featuring white circles on a black background. And yes, they're compatible with wireless chargers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.