These cozy pajamas from Amazon will have you sleeping in style

Sleep is vital to our health and moods — new research seems to spring up weekly telling us so. So no wonder we've spent a fair share of our time thoughtfully curating our pillows, sheets, eye masks, lavender balms, white noise machines and whatever else we need to promote a restful night.

What's next in our quest to get more sleep in 2020? New sleepwear, of course. Whether you're a hot or cold sleeper, insomniac, hard to rouse or never even thought about what brand of snoozer you are, we've picked out some of the top-rated (and most stylish) pajamas on Amazon. Whether it be pajama sets, onesies, nightshirts or boxers, all of our picks have at least a 4-star rating and come with hundreds (if not thousands) of reviews.

And since it's Amazon, you know most of these can be delivered in a flash.

Latuza Women's V-Neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

We love the simplicity of this pajama set, and with nearly 2,000 reviews, customers seem to agree. They're an especially good pick for "hot sleepers." One customer experiencing menopausal night sweats reported that "the material instantly cooled my body... allowing me to have a good rest."

Ekouaer Pajamas Set Long Sleeve Sleepwear (starting at $36.99; amazon.com)

With over 1,000 5-star ratings, this traditional 95% viscose two-piece set is super comfy, with a cute notch collar — and available in loads of patterns.

Didk Cartoon Print Pajama Set (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

If you're not afraid of a little print, this pajama set comes covered in everything from avocados to panda bears to peaches and ice cream cones. But more than the print, the more than 1,700 reviewers have pointed out how ridiculously soft these are. They're also known to be a tad oversized, so keep that in mind when ordering.

Ekouaer Short Sleeve Sleepwear (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Ranked among the best pajamas for hot sleepers, this set utilizes super-soft viscose (plus a cute retro style) to keep you cool while you snooze. With more than 1,400 reviews, this set is also available in a wide array of colors and patterns.

Serenedelicacy Women's Silky Satin Pajamas (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Silky, leopard print PJs should be a staple for everyone, in our humble opinion. And with a 4.8-star rating and loads of different patterns (think polka dots, too), these are nearly irresistible.

Fruit of the Loom Men's Jersey Sleep Pant (starting at $10; amazon.com)

For the guy who's a more casual sleepwear enthusiast, these sleep pants may really be all he needs. With a whopping 4,000 reviews to its name (and a 4.5-star rating), these (mostly) cotton pants come with a button front closure, a drawstring elastic waist and deep pockets.

Hanes Men's Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

For anyone feeling a bit Don Draper on a weeknight, this cotton pajama set with retro-inspired piping is beloved by more than 1,800 reviewers.

Lonxu Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set ($28.98; amazon.com)

Silky button-downs feel like a luxury, and these come at such a reasonable price. (No wonder they have more than, 2,200 reviews.) One reviewer called them "silky, shiny, and oh so soft on my skin. I feel like Kim Kardashian in these... Kanye better look on out now!"

Ekouaer Women's Sleep Shirt Dress (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

Nightgowns can be tricky. Pick one too long and you could feel like an extra on "Little House on the Prairie." Pick one too short and you'll never be able to comfortably wear it around company. This one, with its scoop neckline, pretty lace detailing, extra-soft fabric and perfect nightgown length is among the most beloved nightgowns on Amazon. With nearly 800 reviews, it comes in not just a variety of colors (really every one you can think of), but prints like stripes, the night's sky and more.

Shein Women's 7-Piece Pajama Set (starting at $38.99; amazon.com)

For the sleeper who's all about coordinated patterns, this sleep set comes with a scrunchie, eye mask, cami, shirt, shorts, long pants and a bag, all in one fun satin pattern.

CYZ Womens Casual Stretch Cotton Pajama Pants (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

A basic pair of house pants is something everyone needs. These are a well-priced option, as one of the nearly 3,000 reviewers put it, for sleeping, lounging or "out for quick errands." They're also available in a variety of neutral colors, as well as prints that feature moon and stars and even polka dots.

Ekouaer Sleepwear Satin Pajamas Cami Shorts Set (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

For those who like a skimpier lingerie style that are still comfortable, these are a great bet. The spaghetti-strap top features a flattering V-neck, and the shorts come with tiny slit accents on the size. Some reviewers have mentioned that these run small, so size up.

Avidlove Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $21.98; amazon.com)

A solid colored, very cozy standby — and loose fitting in a kind of alluring way. As one reviewer pointed out, you're getting "very expensive pajamas for the price," and a set that can transition from winter to summer for hot sleepers.

Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Chemise Nightgown (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

A vintage-style slip nightie that's also demurely sexy. Among the more than 600 reviewers who have given it a 5-star rating, many have mentioned this is flattering for more "voluptuous" body types, and even holds its shape after several washes.

Hanes Women's Wear Around Nightshirt ($8.96, originally $13.59; amazon.com)

For the oversize-tee-as-sleepwear crowd, this is a big winner, with nearly 3,000 reviews. Customers say it runs large (as you can imagine), so if you like sleepwear that isn't super close to your skin, this one also may be a good fit. Otherwise, order one or two sizes smaller than usual.

Ekouaer Striped Short Sleeve Sleepwear Set (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Tailored with cute nautical details — you could nearly wear these on a sailing excursion, or just fall asleep and dream about one.

Avidlove Women's Pajama Set Short Sleeve Sleepwear ($20.99; amazon.com)

The lacey cutout at the shoulder gives these basics an of-the-boudoir vibe without trying too hard.

Ekouaer Bandage One Piece Pajama Romper (starting at $25.99, originally $51.99; amazon.com)

Who says onesies are just for children? As one enthusiastic purchaser put it, "Onesies are my go-to de-stressing loungewear because they make me feel like a little kid again."

Amazon Spotted Zebra Unisex 3-Piece Snug-Fit Cotton Pajama Set (starting at $7.03; amazon.com)

It's hard to beat this three-piece set for your little ones that they can wear year-round. That's probably why it's earned more than 1,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Best of all though, the patterns here include everything from dogs to flamingos to a winter-appropriate yeti.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.