Body of Stephanie Simpson, British hiker missing in New Zealand, found

(CNN) Police in New Zealand have found the body of a British woman who disappeared during a hiking trip earlier this week.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, was reported missing on Monday after telling friends she was planning to go hiking in Mount Aspiring National Park on the country's South Island.

Simpson, a landscape gardener in nearby Wanaka, had failed to turn up to work on Monday morning.

Search teams had earlier found items in the area thought to belong to Simpson, including a pack and a pair of boots.

They found her body at 1.40 p.m. local time on Friday, police said.

Read More