Settle in with these weekend reads

Ski seasons are getting noticeably shorter, and the changing weather patterns are making snowfalls more unpredictable. Experts are looking at climate change as the reason why.
Young sexual abuse survivors were sent to a home where they thought they'd be safe. They say the man who ran the home sexually abused them, charges he denies.
The first lady of Lesotho hid in South Africa for weeks before turning herself over to police for the 2017 murder of the former first lady -- her husband's previous wife -- and the attempted murder of another woman. The case has opened the lid on the murky power politics that have long dominated Lesotho's culture.
Short answer: Yes. Long answer: It may start with a crush, but those sweetly warm feelings we connect to our heart are actually chemicals and hormones flooding an organ higher up -- our brain.
This expensive, low-calorie drink was originally sold by text message. Now, it's coming to Walmart with a lower price tag.
The race for the Democratic nomination is on. Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans, offers 2020 Democrats pointers on how to connect with southern voters ahead of primary elections.