Settle in with these weekend reads

By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 4:05 PM ET, Fri February 14, 2020

(CNN)The basketball court that turns into a fashion runway. The drink that comes with a heavy price. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Love skiing? Enjoy it while it lasts

Ski seasons are getting noticeably shorter, and the changing weather patterns are making snowfalls more unpredictable. Experts are looking at climate change as the reason why.

Accusations of massages, sleeping in same bed

    Young sexual abuse survivors were sent to a home where they thought they'd be safe. They say the man who ran the home sexually abused them, charges he denies.
    A murder investigation grips a tiny kingdom

    The first lady of Lesotho hid in South Africa for weeks before turning herself over to police for the 2017 murder of the former first lady -- her husband's previous wife -- and the attempted murder of another woman. The case has opened the lid on the murky power politics that have long dominated Lesotho's culture.

    Are you in love or high on chemicals in your brain?

    Short answer: Yes. Long answer: It may start with a crush, but those sweetly warm feelings we connect to our heart are actually chemicals and hormones flooding an organ higher up -- our brain.

    Dirty Lemon, premium price

    This expensive, low-calorie drink was originally sold by text message. Now, it's coming to Walmart with a lower price tag.

    Opinion: Candidates, welcome to the South, y'all

    The race for the Democratic nomination is on. Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans, offers 2020 Democrats pointers on how to connect with southern voters ahead of primary elections.

