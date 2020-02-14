(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
--The Department of Justice dropped its criminal investigation involving former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe without bringing any charges.
--The CDC is preparing for a widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.
--The death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who vanished outside her home in South Caroline this week, is linked to a neighbor whose body was discovered not long after hers was found, according to police.
--Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closing their office at Buckingham Palace as they continue to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.
--The winner of a $202 million lottery jackpot is staying anonymous, thanks to a New Jersey law that went into effect last month.
--It's Valentine's Day: Read all about the holiday's dark and twisted origin story.
--The US men's national team told the US Soccer Federation that the pay for the women's team should be tripled, in a blistering statement of support.
--In response to abortion restrictions, a new bill from Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Alabama would require vasectomies for men either when they turn 50 or have three children.
--Netflix released a video teaser for season 4 of 'Stranger Things' -- along with a major spoiler.