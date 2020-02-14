International flights to Lagos divert to Ghana due to poor equipment, leaving passengers stranded

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) All international flights bound for Lagos, Nigeria, have been diverted to Ghana following poor weather conditions and complications from new equipment installation.

British Airways and Emirate Airlines are among the carriers unable to land at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and were instead rerouted to Ghana. The diversions are roiling travel plans for many of their customers, according to statements emailed to affected passengers and reviewed by CNN.

The diversion was as a result of poor weather in Lagos, which is Nigeria's commercial hub, and inadequate equipment to check visibility, according to the country's Ministry of Aviation.

These developments are greatly regretted, we wish to let the public know that the authorities at the Airport were in the process of replacing the old Category 2 Instrument Landing Systems with the newly procured Category 3 system that allows for the lowest visibility landing. — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) February 13, 2020

The airport is "in the process of replacing the old category 2 Instrument Landing Systems with the newly procured category 3 system that allows for the lowest visibility landing," said James Odaudu, director of public affairs for Nigeria's Ministry of Aviation.

Instrument Landing System (ILS) works as a signal navigation aid that guides pilots when landing in low visibility. Airport authorities in Lagos experienced difficulties replacing their old ILS with a new one, making it impossible for airplanes to land.

