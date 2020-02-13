France to limit access to Western Europe's highest mountain in conservation effort

(CNN) President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France will move to limit access to Mont Blanc, Western Europe's tallest mountain and a famous tourist attraction, as part of a broad effort to protect the country's biodiversity in the face of climate change.

Macron made the announcement in the Alpine village of Chamonix after visiting a shrinking glacier located near Mont Blanc.

The Mer de Glace glacier, the largest in France, has receded around 700 meters (nearly 2,300 feet) in the last 30 years, a ccording to France's Ministry of Ecology

"What we're seeing with the evolution of the glacier is indisputable proof of the trace of this (global) warming and (climate) imbalance, and essentially of the shift of an entire ecosystem ..." Macron said.

Like many of the world's glaciers, France's Mer de Glace is melting rapidly due to clmate change.

landmark 2019 report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that nearly all glaciers around the globe are shrinking.

Read More