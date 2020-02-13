Mysterious 'ghost population' of ancient humans discovered

(CNN) A mysterious population of ancient humans lived in West Africa about half a million years ago, and scientists believe their genes still live on in people today.

This " archaic ghost population " appears to have diverged from modern humans before Neanderthals split off from the family tree, according to the research published by the " Science Advances " journal.

The split appeared to have taken place between 360,000 and a million years ago, say the researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles. These ancient humans had babies with the ancestors of present-day Africans, much as Neanderthals reproduced with the ancestors of modern Europeans, wrote geneticists Arun Durvasula and Sriram Sankararaman.

DNA from this archaic population makes up between 2% and 19% of modern West Africans' genetic ancestry, they said.

Neanderthal (left) and modern human skeleton.

Well-established research , the study says, has established the existence of Neanderthal DNA in modern European populations, and Denisovan DNA in Oceanic populations.

