A police officer who said he was told to 'tone down your gayness' reaches $10 million settlement and gets promoted

(CNN) A St. Louis police officer allegedly told to "tone down your gayness" by a leader of his department reached a settlement with St. Louis County for half of what a jury awarded him, his attorneys told CNN.

His lawyers say they are pleased with the result.

"Keith is of the highest character, and this litigation journey began when Keith became tired of enduring unlawful treatment," Russ Riggan and Sam Moore, attorneys for Wildhaber, said in a statement. "In doing so, he endured further and even more intense discrimination and retaliation."

The county made significant changes, the statement said, including the promotion of Wildhaber to a lieutenant position to lead the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

