A seventh child who contracted a mold infection at Seattle Children's Hospital has died

(CNN) An infant who developed a mold infection at Seattle Children's Hospital has died, becoming the seventh patient at the facility killed by the same infection since 2001.

Elizabeth Hutt, a five-month-old girl, had been battling an Aspergillus mold infection for months and she "just could not beat it," her family said in a statement Thursday through their attorney, Karen Koehler.

Last year, the hospital confirmed that six patients who developed the same Aspergillus infection have died and several others have been sickened since 2001. The main operating rooms were shut down, first in May and again in November, after the hospital detected the common mold Aspergillus in the air.

Elizabeth's death Wednesday comes weeks after the family joined a class-action lawsuit filed against the hospital in behalf of the families of patients who have been sickened from the mold. The filing alleges hospital managers knew as early as 2005 that the transmission of Aspergillus into its premises could be related to its air-handling system, and it claims the hospital engaged in "a cover-up designed to reassure its patients, doctors, nurses, and the public that its premises were safe, when in fact they were not."

The infant was born in August at a Tacoma hospital but was transferred to Seattle Children's Hospital the following day for "treatment of an underdeveloped left heart and other related conditions," according to the lawsuit.

