Investigators looking for 2 vehicles in search for missing 6-year-old girl last seen playing in front yard

(CNN) Investigators are looking for two vehicles seen in the neighborhood when 6-year-old Faye Swetlik vanished outside her home in South Carolina.

Faye was last seen playing in her front yard in Cayce after taking the bus home from school Monday. More than 250 officers and investigators are desperately searching for her.

"We're hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home," said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. "So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some."

Antley said investigators want to talk to the vehicles' occupants -- just like they've talked to the other people in the neighborhood.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Police ask that anybody with information to call the dedicated hotline.

