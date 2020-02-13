It's so cold in Milwaukee that the Brewers had to cancel their 'Arctic Tailgate'

(CNN) There's cold. There's Arctic cold. And then there's whatever is going on in Milwaukee cold.

The Brewers have canceled a planned "Arctic Tailgate" that was scheduled for Friday due to Wisconsin's falling temperatures. Citing "projected low temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills," the baseball team decided to call the event off

Due to projected low temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills, Arctic Tailgate festivities prior to Saturday morning have been cancelled.



Fans are welcome to enter through the Hot Corner Entrance and lineup as early at 7am on 2/15: https://t.co/EZjyXQXmyy https://t.co/FCBcrS9Pr1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 12, 2020

"This statement is so Wisconsin. Too cold for something already called "Arctic" haha," one fan said in a tweet to the organization. Another asked, "Wouldn't that make it an "Arctic" tailgate?"

The event is a typical mid-winter celebration of the coming baseball season, where fans line up for music, food, and a chance to buy opening day and single game tickets.

"Avid fans annually line up the night before and sleep over outside in tents," Milwaukee Brewers Director of Business Communications Leslie Stachowiak told CNN.

Read More