Michelle Obama will have a Northern California elementary school named after her

(CNN) Former first lady Michelle Obama will soon have a second California schools as her namesake.

The idea was first proposed when the PTA sent a letter to the school board, the school board said. Two ad hoc meetings received unanimous support from parents, students and community leaders.

"We wanted to choose someone on a global level," Wilson PTA President Maisha Cole said. "With a new school and new learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, to think beyond California, and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally."

The new name will have a new school to match. The elementary school will be rebuilt for the 2020-2021 school year, the school said.

