Inaugural class at LeBron James' school to receive free tuition to Kent State

(CNN) The inaugural class of LeBron James' I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has received some amazing news.

All 193 students, who are high school juniors, will be receiving free tuition to Kent State University. The kids, who were visiting the Kent State campus, erupted in cheers when they were told of the news, while their parents, watching from a live feed in a separate room, burst into tears. Video of the announcement was released on Wednesday by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

When you show up to @KentState for your 11th grade experience outing, but find out you're also getting FREE tuition for 4 years AND a year of free room & board‼️ 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/udCrl95qFi — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) February 12, 2020

On Wednesday, after the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in overtime in Denver, James told reporters that his school has a great relationship with Kent State and the University of Akron. When the school opened in 2018 , plans were announced to promise free tuition to the University of Akron when the students graduate.

"We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don't have many options," James said. "So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it's probably the best thing I've ever done."

According to a press release , the students will be guaranteed free tuition for four years as well as one year of a free room and meal plan.

