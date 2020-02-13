Astros apologize again for sign stealing, but owner Jim Crane says he shouldn't be held accountable

(CNN) The Houston Astros kicked off spring training with another apology for illegal signal-stealing during their 2017 championship run -- but don't expect the owner to disavow their World Series win or feel that he should be punished.

Astros owner Jim Crane and two players expressed remorse Thursday for the scandal during a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Houston's preseason training has begun.

"I want to say again how sorry our team is for what happened," Crane said. "I want to also repeat that this will never happen again on my watch."

But as reporters pressed him about whether the Astros should retain the 2017 title, or whether Major League Baseball should punish him personally, Crane drew a line, leaning on MLB's January report that concluded there was no evidence he knew about the scheme.

"No, I don't think I should be held accountable," Crane said. "I'm here to correct it. And I'm here to take this team forward."

