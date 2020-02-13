(CNN) A 5-year-old Georgia boy awoke to flames in the bedroom. But he didn't panic, and his actions helped save his entire family.

Noah Woods is being named an honorary firefighter and will receive a rare lifesavers award for his heroics on Friday.

Noah was one of eight family members asleep in their home in Bartow County, Georgia, on Sunday when he woke up to smoke and flames in the bedroom he shared with his 2-year-old sister.

He jumped out of bed, grabbed his sister and got out of the house through the only exit available, an open window.

But Noah didn't stop there — he went back in to get the family dog and pulled it to safety. He then ran next door to his uncle's house for help. Together, they alerted the rest of the family.

