A toddler nearly drowned in a hotel pool. Nurses staying for a convention saved him

(CNN) Two off-duty nurses, a 9-year-old girl and her godmother are being hailed as heroes after they saved a toddler who nearly drowned in a hotel pool.

There were about a dozen people around the 2-year-old boy in the video, but they didn't realize he had gone under water, according to police.

"He's trying to swim. He's trying to get in a position to get upright. There's a lot of people playing. I think he gets lost in the confusion," Livonia Police Capt. Ron Taig told CNN affiliate WXYZ , describing frames from the video that appear to show the boy fighting to get to the surface.

The 9-year-old girl saw the boy lying motionless at the bottom of the pool and alerted her godmother, who told other people to call 911 as she jumped in to save the little boy, according to the post. A sign in the pool area warned that no lifeguard was on duty.

