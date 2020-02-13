A high school student redrew a map of the US to feature Ohio 2, Long Texas and no Wyoming. Her goal? To drive us all mad

(CNN) Some people just want to watch the world burn. But only a mad few decide to light the blaze themselves.

But look again.

Alaska has been erased as if it sunk into the sea. And don't expect to see Wyoming here -- Anna doesn't believe the state is real.

Last night:



Me: Got any homework?



Anna: Nah.



Me: Whatcha gonna do?



Anna: Have a map I'm working on.



Just found this on her desk.

The teen laid waste to the Western Hemisphere in an inspired and existentially upsetting map, which has since enlightened and enraged hundreds of thousands of Twitter users. She told CNN she was inspired by people who'd previously attempted to label the US and "failed miserably."

Look now, at what used to be the Florida Panhandle as it juts across the Gulf coastlines that once belonged to Alabama and Louisiana. The purpose? To begin a second civil war and force Florida to secede. Natch.

And if you've ever visited Ohio and loved it so much you'd wished there had been a second Ohio to discover, Anna heard you. The Four Corners, once notable for being the point where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah met, has been replaced by an Ohio 2.